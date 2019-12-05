One Austin company is paying it forward in a big way

AUSTIN, Minn- An Austin Company, T N G Plumbing, is paying it forward through the use of social media.

Their charity is known as "pay it forward" finds people who need a helping hand and then they jump in and offer that help.

Gina Grundmeier gets emotional when she talks about her charity Pay It Forward Inc.

“I have a love for paying it forward,” Grundmeier said.

It all started seven years ago when her company T N G Plumbing received a Best of Mower County Award. This award prompted her to plan a way of giving back.

"We have all had points in our lives when we needed help,” Grundmeier said.

Since then pay it forward has undertaken six projects.

"We look at the back story behind the person what is needed and why it's needed," Grundmeier said.

Pay It Forward Inc. helps with whatever a person needs to make their life easier. The organization recently stepped in to help Joelle Long. After Long’s husband was deployed she struggled with household chores her husband usually does. She went to Facebook for advice.

"It's overwhelming when they leave,” Long said. “ I was just asking on Facebook if anyone knew anything about leaf blowers because I didn’t have any clue. I was just hoping someone would pitch in and help me with some knowledge."

Her post caught the attention of Grundmeier who surprised Long with a leaf blower.

"I was surprised and I'd say very disbelieving," Long said.

“Sometimes the help we give isn't because they physically need it but because they emotionally and mentally need it,” Grundmeier said.

This Saturday the group is hosting the 2019 Annual Charity "At Your Service" Auction to raise money for their projects.

The project cost anywhere from $100 to $6,000

Grundmeier says any homeowner can submit their story through their application process. The application process is from January 1st through the 31st. Then a recipient will be selected for the next helping project in February and the project will begin in March.

For more information click on this link: https://www.facebook.com/TNGPayItFoward/?eid=ARCZaADIqhCshtY0K-jg1PloV7Wo0icF6nf3BXCoXCRAVPZPcyD-VKpfhnmqWDY8OCM4-WDNIrlkCihY&timeline_context_item_type=intro_card_work&timeline_context_item_source=1668366485&fref=tag