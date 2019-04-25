Clear
Once charged with attempted murder, Austin man sentenced for arson

Darrell Wigham Darrell Wigham

Police say he set a fire with people inside a house.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 3:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Setting fire to an occupied home is sending a Mower County man to prison.

Darrell James Wigham, 30 of Austin, was initially charged with attempted 1st degree murder after police say he set fire to an Austin house in March 2018, forcing the people inside to climb out onto the roof until they could be rescued. He eventually pleaded guilty to 1st degree arson.

Wigham also pleaded guilty to 4th degree assault of a correctional employee after an incident in May 2018.

He was sentenced Thursday to a total of eight years, four months, and one day in prison, with credit for 414 days already served.

