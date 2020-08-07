OnStar device aids authorities in high-risk SE Minnesota traffic stop

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An OnStar device helped authorities track down a stolen vehicle before a high-risk traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a man.

Authorities received a notification from OnStar at 1:07 a.m. Friday stating a 2015 Chevy Silverado was on I-90 and it was stolen out of Wisconsin.

The driver, Jason Hempstead, was pulled over into Mower County and was not cooperative. Due to his behavior, it was considered a high-risk stop and guns were drawn.

Hempstead had a warrant out of Colorado for a stolen vehicle and is now facing similar charges in this case.