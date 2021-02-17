On tap: Here's what will be discussed at Wednesday's Rochester City Council meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT's Anthony Monzon takes a look at what's on the agenda for Rochester City Council members ahead of today's meeting.
- -Council members are considering proposed amendments to the city charter, which would remove decision-making power from the park and library boards. Council Member Shaun Palmer shares how he might vote.
- -The council is deciding whether to expand on Rochester's Bicycle Master Plan.
- -City leaders will vote on implementing a new fee for historic landmark applications.
