On hurt in three-vehicle collision in Freeborn County

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Only one person was injured after a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Friday night.

It happened near mile marker 5 around 10:35 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Brea Lanea King, 30 of Cottage Grove, Breonna Jasmine Bauer, 33 of Faribault, and Joseph William Danzer, 36 of Maple Grove, were all driving south when they crashed into each other.

Danzer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment. Neither of the other drivers nor any of the passengers in their vehicles were hurt.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.