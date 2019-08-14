Clear

On Thursday, Minnesota becomes first state to test Blue Alert System

The Blue Alert System activates when a law enforcement officer is seriously injured, killed, or missing and the public's help is needed to find the suspect.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 6:23 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT NEWS 3 - On Thursday at 1:10 PM, a message will play across TVs and radios and be sent out to Minnesota media and subscribers to the Minnesota Crime Alert Network. It's a test of Minnesota's Blue Alert System.

The Blue Alert System was established by legislation in 2015 and the Federal Communications Commission created a code for it earlier this year. Minnesota will be the first to test the alert using this code.

The Blue Alert system is modeled after the Amber Alert system, a notification to help find abducted children. The Blue Alert System activates when a law enforcement officer is seriously injured, killed, or missing and the public's help is needed to find the suspect. The alert will give details of the suspect and their vehicle's physical description.

"Time is really of the essence in apprehending that offender. We know if somebody is willing to do that type of harm to one of our peace officers, that they're obviously a danger and we want to get them into custody before they can do any additional harm," says Superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Drew Evans.

If the public recognizes the suspect or their vehicle from the description in the alert, they are urged to call 911 as soon as it is safe. The public should not approach the offender.

If the Minnesota Blue Alert was activated for real, a message would go across Minnesota's electronic highway signs, but that won't happen during Thursday's test.

Minnesota has not had to activate Minnesota Blue Alert before.

Community Events