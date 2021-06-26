Olympic gold medalist training swimmers ahead of meet

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's not everyday you get to meet a 3-time gold winning Olympic medalist.

North Iowa Splash swimmers received the chance to meet former competitive swimmer and world record holder Josh Davis before the start of their weekend-long meet at the Mason City Aquatic Center. Now a swim coach at Oklahoma Christian University, Davis brought his training regimen to students, including how to improve in the four major strokes in swimming - backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle, and students also got the chance to race him, as well as get their picture taken with his gold medals.

Davis points to the importance of clubs like North Iowa Splash to prep the next generation of swimmers to represent the U.S. on the world stage.

"All of the Olympians, me, Michael Phelps, anybody, we start at summer league. This is where it all starts and it's a beautiful way to spend the summer, meet friends, get physically active, get strong. And who knows what goes from there? The high school team, the college team, and maybe the USA team. It all starts here."

He also taught swimmers tips on how to stay motivated, grateful and have a positive attitude.

"That means when you're thankful for something, you go all out. if you're thankful for dishes, you put em in the dishwasher. you're thankful for your bed, you make it. you're thankful for your family, you're nice to em and serve em. it's not only being great in the pool, it's also being great humans."

Davis was asked by Coach Amy Davison, who trained with him in college 25 years ago, to speak and train with the swimmers. Davison's son is now one of Davis' athletes at Oklahoma Christian.

During his Olympic career, Davis won three gold medals during the 1996 Atlanta games, and served as the captain of the U.S. Swimming Team during the 2000 Sydney games, winning two silver medals as well.