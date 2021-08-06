Olympic champion Sunisa Lee to receive parade in St. Paul

ST. PAUL,, Minn. (AP) — The city of St. Paul will host a parade to celebrate Olympic champion Sunisa Lee, who took home the gold medal in the women's gymnastics all-around, as well as a team silver and bronze in the uneven bars.

The parade will be on Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. along White Bear Avenue on the city's East Side, where Lee grew up. Lee returned to Minnesota on Thursday, and was greeted by fans at the airport.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter tweeted a selfie of him with Lee at the airport, saying he was “super excited” to welcome her back to Minnesota.