Olmsted and Fillmore County kids to be tested for chemical exposure

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new program is going to check if children in southeastern Minnesota are being exposed to certain chemicals.

Healthy Kids Minnesota will partner with Rochester Public Schools, Olmsted County Public Health, and Fillmore County Public Health to enroll 3-to-6-year-old children. Parents and guardians will be asked during early childhood screening appointments if they want their child involved. If so, a sample of the child’s urine will be tested for more than 45 chemicals.

“This new approach will provide key information about kids’ environmental exposures to chemicals and that in turn will help us learn more about how we can help parents, health care providers and communities limit harmful exposures,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm.

Health officials say if some children have more of the chemicals in their bodies than others, comparing the differences can tell families and communities who is being exposed to what and if there are disparities in exposure to potentially harmful chemicals.

Healthy Kids Minnesota will be looking for:

- Metals found in drinking water, air pollution, and some foods and products

- Pesticides used in agriculture and to control pests in and around the home

- Phthalates found in personal care products, toys, and some foods

- Flame retardants found in household products like furniture and toys

- Environmental phenols found in personal care products, toys, and some foods

- Air pollution chemicals from traffic exhaust, cigarette smoke and industry

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says children’s developing bodies are especially vulnerable to chemical exposures and results from this project will help inform families, address community concerns, and promote policies that reduce childhood exposures and promote healthy neighborhoods and homes

Healthy Kids Minnesota will begin recruitment in southeast Minnesota this fall. The program is also working with Minneapolis Public Schools.

“Healthy Kids Minnesota is a much-needed step in improving children’s environmental health and health equity,” says Cindy Hillyer of Minneapolis Public Schools. “By partnering with MDH, we can offer families the chance to learn more about their child’s chemical exposures and provide information to reduce these exposures. And we can contribute to the larger goal of helping kids in our state be as healthy as they can be.”