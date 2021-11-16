Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Olmsted and Fillmore County kids to be tested for chemical exposure

New pilot program by Minnesota Department of Health.

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 12:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new program is going to check if children in southeastern Minnesota are being exposed to certain chemicals.

Healthy Kids Minnesota will partner with Rochester Public Schools, Olmsted County Public Health, and Fillmore County Public Health to enroll 3-to-6-year-old children. Parents and guardians will be asked during early childhood screening appointments if they want their child involved. If so, a sample of the child’s urine will be tested for more than 45 chemicals.

“This new approach will provide key information about kids’ environmental exposures to chemicals and that in turn will help us learn more about how we can help parents, health care providers and communities limit harmful exposures,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm.

Health officials say if some children have more of the chemicals in their bodies than others, comparing the differences can tell families and communities who is being exposed to what and if there are disparities in exposure to potentially harmful chemicals.

Healthy Kids Minnesota will be looking for:

- Metals found in drinking water, air pollution, and some foods and products
- Pesticides used in agriculture and to control pests in and around the home
- Phthalates found in personal care products, toys, and some foods
- Flame retardants found in household products like furniture and toys
- Environmental phenols found in personal care products, toys, and some foods
- Air pollution chemicals from traffic exhaust, cigarette smoke and industry

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says children’s developing bodies are especially vulnerable to chemical exposures and results from this project will help inform families, address community concerns, and promote policies that reduce childhood exposures and promote healthy neighborhoods and homes

Healthy Kids Minnesota will begin recruitment in southeast Minnesota this fall. The program is also working with Minneapolis Public Schools.

“Healthy Kids Minnesota is a much-needed step in improving children’s environmental health and health equity,” says Cindy Hillyer of Minneapolis Public Schools. “By partnering with MDH, we can offer families the chance to learn more about their child’s chemical exposures and provide information to reduce these exposures. And we can contribute to the larger goal of helping kids in our state be as healthy as they can be.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 846887

Reported Deaths: 9120
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1666091980
Ramsey687571012
Dakota62203558
Anoka59074546
Washington37109342
Stearns31142263
St. Louis26731377
Wright23780191
Scott23680168
Olmsted20266123
Sherburne17256118
Carver1517561
Clay11374100
Rice10669136
Blue Earth1065964
Crow Wing10532119
Chisago924967
Kandiyohi9229103
Otter Tail9145116
Benton8295120
Beltrami757486
Goodhue717491
Douglas717298
Itasca707591
Mower698046
Winona670555
McLeod659882
Isanti643379
Steele635628
Morrison630274
Becker593569
Polk566783
Freeborn525842
Nobles512054
Carlton497970
Lyon495259
Nicollet482157
Mille Lacs479769
Pine470739
Cass467750
Todd457339
Brown447856
Le Sueur423533
Meeker399655
Martin361442
Waseca351031
Wabasha34389
Hubbard329847
Dodge314911
Roseau290831
Wadena281235
Fillmore278414
Redwood263645
Renville253851
Houston252617
Faribault240431
Sibley233914
Pennington232429
Kanabec222233
Cottonwood213430
Chippewa207340
Aitkin205346
Watonwan188017
Pope187310
Yellow Medicine174521
Rock170127
Swift158120
Jackson155316
Koochiching153421
Stevens152211
Clearwater147420
Murray145911
Marshall145121
Pipestone143529
Lake121124
Wilkin115515
Lac qui Parle114325
Mahnomen100113
Norman9799
Grant9169
Big Stone8945
Lincoln8455
Red Lake67110
Kittson66822
Traverse5816
Unassigned574124
Lake of the Woods5014
Cook2800

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 501220

Reported Deaths: 7101
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk77623769
Linn30727414
Scott25792282
Black Hawk21277368
Woodbury19988254
Johnson18797103
Dubuque17198238
Pottawattamie15147208
Dallas14723109
Story1336454
Warren8101101
Cerro Gordo7494118
Clinton7398107
Webster7164120
Des Moines6956100
Marshall657192
Muscatine6497117
Wapello6223142
Jasper600489
Sioux588477
Lee5795101
Marion536995
Buena Vista497848
Plymouth475788
Unassigned43210
Henry407453
Jones386161
Benton382658
Washington380660
Bremer373471
Boone372138
Carroll359154
Mahaska349260
Crawford347147
Dickinson308253
Buchanan294139
Clay289535
Jackson288047
Kossuth281076
Hardin276553
Delaware276453
Fayette274252
Tama273377
Page266131
Cedar259427
Wright258748
Hamilton249357
Winneshiek245240
Floyd241847
Clayton230959
Poweshiek227043
Madison226625
Harrison226378
Cass225463
Butler219441
Iowa219033
Mills213329
Jefferson210942
Cherokee203645
Lyon201042
Winnebago200934
Hancock200239
Allamakee199355
Appanoose195854
Calhoun193118
Shelby189841
Humboldt178229
Union176538
Grundy175837
Louisa174052
Mitchell173843
Emmet173546
Franklin171729
Chickasaw169019
Sac165026
Guthrie163336
Montgomery155644
Clarke152529
Keokuk147138
Palo Alto147032
Monroe139639
Howard137523
Ida123441
Greene122817
Davis120525
Lucas119524
Pocahontas116824
Monona115439
Worth11479
Adair108937
Osceola101417
Fremont91912
Decatur90713
Taylor89814
Van Buren88122
Wayne80424
Ringgold74229
Audubon72214
Adams5468
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Turning windy on Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester sees an increase in generosity, but a pause to hands-on volunteering

Image

Chamber of Commerce welcomes back STEAM Summit for students today

Image

Trends in nonprofit generosity from community in Rochester

Image

After hiatus, "Steam Summit," is back

Image

DAYBREAK Full Forecast 11/16/2021

Image

Rochester City Council delays naming new Chateau Theatre operator, approves salary increases

Image

Rochester city council coverage 11/15/2021

Image

Mason City schools ditching 'mohawk' mascot

Image

Tips to keep COVID-19 out of your Thanksgiving plans

Image

Collecting shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child

Community Events