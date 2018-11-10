Olmsted Sheriff: Tools stolen from home construction site

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Around $1,700 worth of construction tools were stolen earlier this week from the 5900 block of Cambridge Hill Rd. SE. in Marion Township.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a home was under construction and the trailer that items stolen from it was robbed by the person building the house.

Most of the items stolen were Milwaukee saws and drills, according to authorities, and there is no connection to other construction thefts this year in Olmsted County.