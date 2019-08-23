Olmsted Medical Center opening new clinic in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - To help accommodate a growing Med City, Olmsted Medical Center is opening a third location, in addition to its North and South location in Rochester.

This new facility will be a full-spectrum walk-in clinic. Patients will be able to come in for anything from a sore throat, to a minor injury, to a physical, while hopefully avoiding long wait times.

The walk-in clinic is currently under construction and will be at a suite at the Miracle Mile. The plan is to have extended hours to accommodate more people. It will be open 7am-7pm, Monday through Friday.

"People work all hours of the day and sometimes it's hard to even pick up the phone to schedule an appointment. So, it's just offering that convenience for patients to be able to come in," Nikki Rabehl, Director of Operations, said.

Once the clinic is open, Rabehl said they also hope to open a Medication Assistance Treatment, or MAT, clinic as well. It would be dedicated to helping people regain control from opioid abuse.

"A lot of times patients are on those opioids because they are addicted," Rabehl siad. "We need to help them through that transition to get them off the opioids."

The walk-in clinic is expected to open in January 2020.

There is no word yet on when the MAT clinic will open.