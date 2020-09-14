Olmsted Medical Center launches a drive-thru flu shot clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You've been hearing from health officials for a few weeks now how crucial it is for you to get a flu shot this year to prevent getting COVID-19 and the flu. Now, Olmsted Medical Center is making it as easy as possible for you.

Olmsted Medical Center Northwest Clinic is opening a drive-thru flu shot clinic in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the first time they've offered this and they're hoping it can ease the stress of getting a flu shot. The manager of clinical operations, Gregory Harris, said because of COVID-19, a lot has changed in the health care world. Some people are still hesitant to go into doctors offices or pharmacies, so this is a way to feel safe while protecting themselves. "This is an easy and convenient way to still off that vaccination and not have patients have to get out of their car, get out and drag themselves or their kids into our clinic and still get their vaccination," explained Harris.

The process should take you less than 10 minutes. Harris said getting a flu shot can help keep everyone safe this year. "It's important to get the season influenza vaccination just because COVID-19 is very similar symptoms," explained Harris. "This will help keep our own selves healthy." He recommends wearing a short sleeve short if possible because that'll save time. You'll also need an insurance card, but you do not have to be a regular patient at Olmsted Medical Center.

The drive-thru clinic will be open until October 30th, weather permitting. Even though you will be in your car, you still need to wear a mask.