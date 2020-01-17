Clear
Olmsted Medical Center is seeing more patients after falling on ice

This time of year can bring in a lot of patients after slipping or falling on ice.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 8:10 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With it being so cold and more snow in the forecast, the risks of slipping and falling increases. According to the Olmsted Medical Center, doctors there have been treating a lot of patients because of it.

Dr. Jonathan Gelber said the best things you can do while walking to prevent if you from falling are walking like a penguin and taking is slow. If you do start to fall, he advises trying to curl up in a ball and tuck your head under to protect it. If you start to fall forward, it's best to not stretch your arms out to catch yourself because that's how you end up with a wrist fracture. "So when you're normally walking, you're splitting your weight between both feet," explained Dr. Gelber. "So if the foot in front slips out from under you and you're not expecting it, you'll tumble. But if you walk like a penguin, meaning putting all your weight on one foot and then a small step and all your weight on the other foot and doing that with little, short steps sliding your feet along, that's usually the safest way to walk on slippery surfaces."

Dr. Gelber said your head is more susceptible to injuries and hitting it could cause you to get a concussion. "If you do hit your head, people don't really understand the symptoms of concussions. So if you're nauseous or you have sensitivity to light or a headache that doesn't go away, that's another reason to come in and see a doctor," he explained.

If you have pain that worsens or doesn't go away, Dr. Gelber advises you to go in and get an x-ray to make sure something isn't broken.

