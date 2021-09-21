Olmsted Medical Center offering drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Covid-19 vaccine isn't the only shot people are rolling up their sleeves for. For the second year in a row, Olmsted Medical Center is holding a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic.

"We want patients to go ahead and get ahead of the illnesses," says Nikki Rabehl, OMC's director of operations. "The early vaccination is really important so we can go ahead and prevent any illness. We have a lot of things going on right now and we just want to get ahead of things."

The drive-thru clinic is open to patients six months and older. It's a convenient way to get vaccinated against influenza before winter begins and no appointment is needed. Mark Kruger usually waits until October to get his flu shot. When he found out about the drive-thru clinic, he got in line.

"They had this clinic running today and it's so easy running through there so I'd thought I swing it and do it."

The drive-thru flu vaccine is offered only at Olmsted Medical Center's northwest location. It runs Monday-Wednesday from 8am-5pm until October 13.