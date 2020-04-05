Olmsted Medical Center closing clinics, changing services due to pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted Medical Center is closing some branch clinics, relocating some clinical services, and changing some hours of operation in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The changes include:

Rochester Southeast Clinic

Hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 am until 5:30 pm. There will be no extended hours on Mondays. Doors will open at 6:35 am and will be closed at 5:30 pm. The SE Pharmacy hours will be 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday through Friday.

Rochester Northwest Clinic

Patients with appointments in Cardiology, NW Rehabilitation Services, and Pain Management should use the lower parking lot and enter through the lower level door.

Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, and Pediatric care providers will move to the Rochester Southeast Clinic. Patients can still make appointments and be seen by their primary care provider.

Acute Care services will be available at Rochester Northwest Clinic during the following hours: Monday through Friday from 7 am – 7 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am – 3 pm.

If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19, please call our COVID triage line first at 507.292.7266 before going to any OMC location.

Greenview

The Greenview location will be closed temporarily. Patients will be rescheduled to the Rochester Southeast Clinic. If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please call 507.287.2711.

Hospital/Women's Health Pavilion

Dermatology Clinic: the Dermatology clinic located at the hospital will be closed.

Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinic: the Ob/Gyn clinic will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 am until 5 pm. At this time, we will not be offering expanded hours on Mondays.

Hwy 52 – Sleep Medicine

There are no changes to hours or services.

Miracle Mile Clinic

Patients can be seen by appointment or by walk-in for primary care. New hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 am until 5 pm. On-site laboratory and x-ray services are still available.

Skyway Clinic

There are no changes to hours or services.

Sports Medicine & Athletic Performance

SMAP will be closed through Friday, April 10. Dr. Thompson will see patients at the Northwest Clinic.

Branch Clinics

To ensure our patients are able to receive the care they need, when they need it during this COVID-19 situation, Olmsted Medical Center has decided to temporarily closing a few branch clinics. Closing these clinics will also allow us to provide protection to our staff to help ensure they can continue to provide care to patients. Clinics that will be temporarily closed include: Wanamingo, Preston, and Pine Island.

Effective Monday, April 6, all staff from these branch clinics will move to other nearby clinics. Patients who need care, should continue to call the phone number of their branch clinic. When making an appointment, patients may be able to see their regular provider at the new, temporary location. In addition, for some medical conditions, patients may be offered a phone appointment or a video appointment (using OMC MyChart) rather than coming into the office.