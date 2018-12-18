Olmsted Medical Center awarded for work in registering organ donors

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Olmsted Medical Center received an award Monday for their work in getting people registered to be organ, tissue, and/or eye donors.

OMC received the Platinum Hospital Award, the highest honor nationally and making them just one of a handful.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), more than 114,000 people need a lifesaving organ transplant and 75,000 of them are actively waiting right now.

Barbara Loring was the guest speaker who lost her 39-year-old son Tim this past September.

She tells KIMT he was an organ donor, and is able to live on through the people he’s helped.

“Nobody thinks you're going to die at 39, Loring said. “I just feel really fortunate that we had that time with him and we had that discussion because there was no question in my mind that that's what he wanted.”

One organ donor can save up to eight lives according to UNOS. If a person donates their tissue, they can heal even more people.

If you’re interested in registering as a donor, click here.