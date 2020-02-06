Olmsted Medical Center Miracle Mile is opening their doors

ROCHESTER, Minn. - About 60 years ago, Olmsted Medical Center was located at Miracle Mile and now, they're coming full circle by opening the doors of the brand new location.

The Miracle Mile site, near Highway 52, has been in the works now for almost 9 months. This new location will offer primary care services and accept walk-ins. They will care for infants to end of life patients and have laboratory and radiology services. The Director of Operations, Nikki Rabehl, said opening this expansion just follows along with their core values. "We really wanna put the patient first and this is just another way the Olmsted Medical Center is going to be able to meet the needs of our patients," said Rabehl. "We realize that people are busy, we realize that sometimes receiving healthcare isn't very convenient and we really want to reduce that," said Rabehl.

Rabehl said it's taken a whole tribe to get this done, "I'm just so impressed with the team that has come together from our architects to the construction companies, to our IT, our nursing, leadership, radiology, laboratory, everyone. It's been all hands on deck and it really speaks to how we really wanna be here for the patient and we're here for each other as well."

The open house is Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m. and they will be seeing patients as early as Monday morning.