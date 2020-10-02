Olmsted County new plans to revitalize Graham Park

County officials plan to tear down the Seneca Foods canning factory to move forward with plans for re-development.

Being next to Graham Park, there are plenty of opportunities to rebuild.

The possibilities include affordable housing or a new transit hub.

For the time being - plans are on pause because of the pandemic.

Director of Facility and Building Applications in Olmsted County, Mat Miller, says "Let's see how the economy rebounds, let's see if we can get to the other side of COVID, and find out what redevelopment opportunities there truly are for the property."

The county is also looking for a way to preserve the landmark corncob water tower.