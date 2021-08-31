Olmsted County's jobless rate begins to rebound

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester’s economy seems to be bouncing back as the unemployment rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

It’s taken nearly a year and a half but the jobless rate for Olmsted County is at 2.8% as of July according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

A shopper passes a hiring sign while entering a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

It marks the first time since March of last year the local unemployment rate has been below 3%.

Mark Schultz explained, “What we're seeing is that there is some recovery happening. The region hasn't yet recovered all the jobs it lost but it's on it's way to reaching all the jobs it lost and gaining those back.”

Political analyst Rayce Hardy says leisure and hospitality as a significant increase in our area.

He said, “Which we'd expect in July, coming out of the pandemic, as last summer so few people traveled compared to this summer and even though we're not completely out by any means

but we're traveling.”

The department says its hopeful the numbers will continue to improve but says it will depend on what happens with the COVID delta variant.

Schultz added, “It's really hard to tell what's going to happen in the future with the new variant but the numbers have been improving and I think the southeast region is on it's way to recovery, yes.”

Overall employment in Olmsted County rose above 88,000 which is the highest it’s been since October of 2019.