Olmsted County's Community Outreach Team helps with more than just crisis calls

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Since the beginning of this year, the Community Outreach Team in Olmsted County has been assisting law enforcement with more than 600 calls.

A team of four specialists has responded to crisis calls with law enforcement for the past nine months now. One specialist we spoke with, Teri Dose, said at first, everyone involved was a little hesitant to launch the program. But after seeing how intimidated people are when interacting with officers, they realized how much they're needed. "When we walk in, you can literally just see the shoulders drop and everybody's like, 'oh, okay I can talk now,'" she explained. "There are times that we just ask the officers to just away a little bit and let me chat with this person for a little while. That helps immensely to just take the anxiety out and bring everything down a bit."

Their main job is to help deescalate crisis calls. But just recently, all through word of mouth, Dose was able to connect an RPD officer who had an extra washing machine with a Rochester woman who needed one. Dose said that's just a little bit of what goes on behind the scenes.

At the end of the day, Dose said building relationships between law enforcement and the public is one of their top priorities. "There's definitely a need. The officers want us there, they like us there," she explained. "We respect them, they respect us. It's just a very good collaborative, working relationship that we have with them."

Dose said one of her favorite parts of the job is being able to follow up with the people involved in the calls. That's something that the officers or deputies don't necessarily have time for.

Dose is hoping in the future, the Community Outreach Team can grow because the data is showing it's needed.