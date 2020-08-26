Olmsted County's 62nd annual rabies clinic being held via drive-thru

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the first time in more than 60 years Olmsted County is offering a drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic.

It’s taking place from 1-7pm at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Kaitlin Anderson with public health services says despite the heat there have already been plenty of people showing up to get their pets vaccinated.

“We came prepared with lots of bottles of water for staff and volunteers and thankfully most people have air conditioning in their car so, so far it hasn't been a problem for us today,” said Anderson.

The vaccines are available for dogs, cats and ferrets and it costs $20.

How it works this year is participants complete a form in their car and then drive up to the veterinarian who will give pets a shot alongside the vehicle.

The year Olmsted County is holding the event two months later than usual due to COVID-19.

Anderson added, “We just really had to think creatively about how to offer a community event but be really respectful of social distancing and avoiding large public gatherings so we though a drive-thru style event would offer that convenient service but in a very safe way during COVID-19.”

Last year Olmsted County set up at several different locations and vaccinated more than 400 animals. They’re hoping for a similar turnout this year.