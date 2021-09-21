Olmsted County works to combat falls in older adults through Fall Prevention Coalition

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fall Prevention Awareness Day is on Wednesday but Olmsted County Health, Housing, and Human Services is sharing how a collaborative effort is working to prevent injuries every day.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the county said one in four older adults report a fall and they're the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries for older folks.

In fact, in Olmsted County, falling is the leading type of accidental death so the county formed the Fall Prevention Coalition to help combat the issue.

The Rochester Fire Department is part of the coalition and offers fall prevention referrals to ensure the community is aware of the assistance available to keep people safe in their homes.

That includes outreach on each lift assist call they respond to in collaboration with case managers and care coordinators.

A member of the Rochester Fire Department explained, "We'll call Mayo Clinic Ambulance sometimes for a follow-up. Sometimes they do end up getting transported even if they're like, 'I'm not hurt.' We always try to get to the root of what caused the fall. When someone is like, 'I just tipped over', and we're like, 'Do you remember it?' They say, 'No'. So, that's a problem."

The coalition offers home visits with a comprehensive home safety assessment to help prevent falls.

You can learn more about the Olmsted County Fall Prevention Coalition by clicking here.