Olmsted County woman pleads not guilty to gun threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of pointing a loaded gun at a teenager’s head is pleading not guilty.

Carrie Dee Kukuzke, 44 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and aggravated stalking. Law enforcement says she confronted an 18-year-old after he was seen on social media standing next to Kukuzke’s car. The next time she saw the teen, on August 10, 2018, authorities say she pointed the gun at him.

Court documents state that Kukuzke told law enforcement she was confronting the teen because he had threatened her daughter.

Kukuzke’s trial is set to begin on July 8.