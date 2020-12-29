Olmsted County woman injured in east-central Minnesota crash

HEWITT, Minn. – An Olmsted County woman is hurt in a crash northwest of the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 am Tuesday near the small community or Hewitt in northern Todd County. Steven Thomas Peters, 70 of Dover, was driving north on Highway 71 when he went off the road and into the east ditch near the Highway 210 intersection. The road was snow and ice covered at the time.

The State Patrol says a passenger in Peters’ vehicle, Ann Sophia Peters, 68 of Dover, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Tri-County Health Care for treatment.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.