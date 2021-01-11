Olmsted County using vaccine doses as quickly as it gets them

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Many COVID-19 vaccine administrators are finding they have more doses of the innoculation that originally anticipated.

Pfizer vaccine vials are supposed to contain five doses, but vaccinators are finding they sometimes contain six. While some vaccine surplus in other parts of the country may be sitting in the ultra cold freezers of even going to waste, that's not the case in Olmsted County.

The county is using up vaccinations as quickly as it can get them. "We're using every dose of vaccine usually within just a day or two after it arrives in the county," says Graham Briggs, Olmsted County Public Health Director.

There's a contingency plan in place if a vaccinator discovers a sixth dose. There's a back-up list of people waiting to get the shot vaccinators can call in. More than 12,000 doses have been administered in Olmsted County.