Olmsted County using primary election knowledge to prepare for November

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The final results may be in for the primary election but Olmsted County is already preparing for the November election.

Olmsted County has 60 polling locations in 84 precincts and elections manager Katie Smith says every one of them reported smooth operations during the primary.

Smith says there was about a 25% voter turnout in Olmsted County for the primary. She says of those voters around 70% cast their ballots using absentee voting.

It's a trend she believes will carry over into November's election.

She explained, "We usually we see about 70% voting out in the polling places. We attribute a lot of that to COVID-19 and people just becoming more and more interested every year in absentee voting. It has a lot of convenience factors and we were already seeing it catch on before this year."

Now the county is already preparing for the next election and will apply what they learned during this round.

"We learned so much just about getting all of those absentee ballots processed and out the door and I just couldn't be more proud of my team because we really made it happen,"Smith added. "We were getting ballots out the same days we were getting the requests in so we did phenomenal."

Absentee voting for the November election begins on Sept. 18th. The county has already received 28,000 requests for absentee ballots.