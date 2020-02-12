Clear
Olmsted County undertakes affordable housing study

An update on the Comprehensive Housing Needs Assessment for Olmsted County is underway.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 5:37 PM
It's being done by the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing with support from Destination Medical Center.

Some of the topics discussed during a meeting on Wednesday included affordable apartments versus Rochester's high number of market rate apartments, housing needs for seniors and affordable for-sale homes.

Vice president of Maxfield Research and Consulting Matt Mullins said, "Judging so far, affordable (housing) has been about 12-percent of the overall market of all the new rental housing units that have been constructed recently so that's not kept up with that demand in that respect."

The study looks to provide a clearer picture of where the county is at today and what specific gaps in affordable housing still exist.

Mullins added, "Our next step is digging into it and try to update our findings and just through our researchers and key stakeholders what are those needs and where can we find some solutions."

Olmsted County originally completed the study by Maxfield Research and Consulting in 2014.

The goal is to have the new study completed by this coming May.

