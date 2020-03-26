Olmsted County to suspend marriage licenses, closing Recycling Center Plus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County officials said Thursday that it will comply with Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order ordering Minnesotans to say home for two weeks beginning Friday at 11:59 p.m.

“This means that Olmsted County residents, and all Minnesotans, should only leave home when absolutely necessary for essential needs and to maintain essential services. This new order follows similar actions from our neighboring state of Wisconsin,” the city said.

The county announced it is making a few modifications to facilities and services.

“Most changes to public-facing services will be extended until May 4. Olmsted County will be suspending marriage license applications starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 until May 4. The Recycling Center Plus will be closed to the public beginning at 4:30 p.m. on March 27 through April 10. Self-haulers are asked to check our website for options during this closure,” the county said.