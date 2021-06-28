Olmsted County to begin accepting housing voucher applications on July 12

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Housing Choice Voucher applications will be accepted starting July 12 in Olmsted County.

People can start applying online at 12:01 am and 150 names will be placed on a waiting list. All eligible applications will be placed in a lottery for placement on the waiting list and then randomized. To compose the wait list, applications will be pulled from the lottery and then ordered by preference.

Applicants must have at least one household member who is a non-elderly disabled person, at least 18 years of age but less than 62 years of age.

Only online applications will be accepted via www.olmstedcountyhousing.com.