Olmsted County to answer questions on COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County residents can submit their COVID-19 questions for a video discussion that will be published on September 2.

Representatives from Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center, and Olmsted County Public Health Services will answer questions in the video, discuss data and vaccine concerns, recommended precautions, and address misinformation and myths with accurate and factual information.

Organizers say the September 2 video will be the first in a series focused on questions from Olmsted County residents. The subject of future videos has not been determined.

Questions about COVID-19 can be sent to PACSupport@co.olmsted.mn.us by 11:59 pm on Sunday, August 29. The video will be published on the Olmsted County Public health YouTube channel the morning of September 2.