Olmsted County taking safety measures to keep voters safe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Coronavirus has changed a lot of things this year but elections aren't one of them. Today early voting begins in the state of Minnesota.

Olmsted County Elections Office has implemented safety measures to keep voters safe. When you walk into the election office the first thing you'll see is a hand sanitizer station. Around the corner are markers to let people know how far apart they have to stand to safely practice social distancing. At the voting area booths have been spread out.

Also, the popular "I voted" stickers will now be self-served. These are just some of the measures the Olmsted County is taking to make sure you're safe when you cast your vote. When it comes to wearing masks the topic has been a debate in many communities. Katie Smith is the Election Manager for Olmsted County. She explains how they are addressing the topic.

"We aren't requiring voters to wear masks,” Smith said. “ We want them to be comfortable with whatever they choose to do but they can expect our staff to be wearing a mask.”

Smith says her office has been fielding calls from voters wanting to know about voting changes. She says

nothing has changed across the state when it comes to voting.

"You can vote in the polls on election day,” Smith said. ‘You can vote absentee here with us in our office. You can request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you. You can either mail that back or you can bring back and drop that off to us or if you come in your vehicle and you're unable to come inside we can assist voters curbside."

Smith says you can still request an absentee ballot. For more information click here https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote/vote-early-by-mail/

You have until the day before the Minnesota Primary to turn it in. The Minnesota Primary is set for Tuesday, August 11th.