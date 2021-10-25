Olmsted County still experiencing high COVID-19 community transmission

Olmsted County's Public Health Program Manager Meaghan Sherden highlighted COVID-19 data that suggested a potential downward trend for overall cases.

Currently, 240 COVID cases per 100,000 people have been reported in a seven-day span, placing the County in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) substantial COVID community transmission classification, according to Sherden.

The CDC classifies any county as substantial community transmission if they report 50 new cases in a week span.

Sherden said vaccination rates among Olmsted County residents 16 and older are at 85%.

Positivity rates among Olmsted County residents are roughly at 7%, a decrease from almost 10% the week prior, according to Sherden.

Sherden said the recent data suggests a downward trend for the County's COVID cases.

"Over the last week we have started to see our rates decrease just by a little bit, so if we think about it, about two weeks ago we were around 547 cases and this past week we were at 404, so definitely seeing a positive trend. We will know a little bit more by mid-week if we are going to continue to see this downward trend that we saw this past week," Sherden said.

Sherden said the areas of increased vaccination rates are among the Olmsted County student population.