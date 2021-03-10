Olmsted County statistics mirror new WHO study on violence against women

OLMSTED, CO., Minn. - Startling new numbers from the World Health Organization show nearly one in three woman experience physical or sexual violence at least once in their lifetime.

It’s important to note these statistics were collected between 200 and 2018 so they don’t include data from the pandemic.

However, lockdowns and restrictions are believed to have resulted in a surge in violence against females with many trapped at home with their abusers.

Victim Services program manager Laura Sutherland said, “I think the value of the World Health Organizations report is that it does show that these are not years that are anomalies or one-offs but, rather, this is just a steady trajectory and that's mirrored locally.”

Olmsted County says its domestic violence and abuse cases against women have been steadily increasing since 2015 which matched the new statistics from WHO.

Locally there’s been a 540% increase in felony domestic violence services over a five year period as well as a 222% increase in services for sexual assault cases during that time period.

The county says it’s also had to move two and a half staff positions around to help deal with increasing needs of victim services.