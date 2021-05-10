Olmsted County stalking means another sentence for prison inmate

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An inmate already serving time for drug possession and DWI gets another prison sentence.

Ryan Daniel Seavey, 37, was ordered Monday to spend three years and five months behind bars, with credit for 670 days already served. Seavey pleaded guilty to one count of stalking and three counts of kidnapping, one count of domestic assault, and one count of pattern of stalking conduct were dismissed.

Seavey was accused of taking a woman and two children prisoner in Olmsted County on June 3, 2019, and driving them to Grand Meadow before releasing them.

Seavey began another prison sentence in September 2019 after pleading guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI in Mower County.