Olmsted County social workers begin home delivery of food boxes

Channel One workers prepare food boxes for home delivery (Photo courtesy of Olmsted County)
Channel One workers prepare food boxes for home delivery (Photo courtesy of Olmsted County)

County partnering with Channel One on food needs during coronavirus crisis.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 12:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County is teaming up with Channel One Regional Food Bank to make sure people have access to food during the coronavirus crisis.

“We had been talking about how we can use our resources to best support our clients who are food insecure during this COVID-19 crisis,” says Olmsted County Director of Adult and Family Services Amy Thompson. “Rather than send our social workers to the store for food, we thought it would be best to partner with Channel One. Channel One had capacity to package up the boxes and, thanks to their help, we now we have more than 1,000 boxes of food that our Olmsted County social workers can deliver to their clients in need.”

County social workers began making food deliveries on Tuesday.

“A lot of the individuals and families we work with have food insecurity,” says Thompson. “Channel One has been a wonderful partner to help us meet this critical need during a difficult time.”

Channel One Regional Food Bank states each box of food is estimated to feed a family of four for up to one week and contains the following shelf stable foods: creamy peanut butter (2), 1% chocolate milk (2), cream of mushroom soup (1), whole kernel corn (1), chunk light tuna in water (1), cream of potato soup (1), dry black beans (1), cream of chicken soup (1), sliced peaches in juice (1), grape jelly (1), thin spaghetti (1), chicken noodle soup (1), instant mashed potatoes (1), stroganoff skillet dinner (1), pancake/waffle syrup (1), cheeseburger dinner (1), angel hair pasta (1), sliced pears (1), pasta sauce (2), beef pasta dinner (1), beef stew (1), and regular pancake mix (1).

“Channel One is grateful for this partnership with Olmsted County,” says Channel One Executive Director Virginia Merritt. “Channel One is not equipped to provide home delivery which is what many people need right now, and we are thankful that Olmsted County social workers can meet this need.”

