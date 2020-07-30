Olmsted County sex offender sentenced again

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is sentenced a second time for sex crimes in Olmsted County.

Karyl Antone Ingalls, 69, pleaded guilty to two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Authorities say he abused two separate victims in 2009 and 2012. Ingalls was ordered Thursday to spend 11 years and eight months in prison, with credit for 986 days already served, followed by 99 years of conditional release.

Ingalls is already serving a 15-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in August 2016 to three counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct, all involving an underage victim in Olmsted County. Those crimes occurred in 2011.