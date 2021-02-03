Olmsted County sending out survey on COVID-19 impact

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A survey on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be mailed out to 2,000 randomly selected Olmsted County residents.

Officials say the Olmsted County Community Health Assessment and Planning (CHAP) COVID-19 Impact Survey should take about 15 minutes to complete and will ask questions about clinical care, the physical environment, personal behaviors, and other factors that affect health. Surveys will be mailed out with self-addressed, stamped envelopes and people are asked to return the survey within two weeks.

Olmsted County officials say this is a voluntary process to help community leaders understand the greater impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Olmsted County residents. All responses will be kept confidential.

CHAP is a collaborative effort that began in 2012 and continues to be led by Olmsted County Public Health Services, Olmsted Medical Center, and Mayo Clinic.