Olmsted County seeks public feedback on property tax credit program

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The public is being asked to comment on proposed modifications to the Rochester-Olmsted County Affordable Housing Preservation Program.

This program helps rental property owners obtain property tax reductions while preserving affordable housing for income-qualified renters. Owners agree to keep the property affordable to income-qualified renters for a 10-year period in return for the tax reduction.

Residents are encouraged to email feedback to brusse.ashley@co.olmsted.mn.us by September 22 at 5 pm. Recommendations for changes to the program will be presented to the Rochester City Council on October 18 and the OCHRA Board of Directors on October 19.