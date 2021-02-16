Olmsted County seeks community participation in COVID-19 impact survey

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County is looking for input on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the health and finances of community members.

The county is focusing on three main health priorities. The first is mental health, the second is substance use and the third is financial stress during the pandemic.

The three categories are the focus of the survey that should take around 15 minutes to complete with questions ranging from the number of fruits and vegetables you eat to health care access.

The information will be used by public health, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center and other health partners to find a collective approach identifying programs that have the highest benefits for Olmsted County residents.

Community health assessment and planning coordinator, Derrick Fritz explained, "The more folks that are involved and are able to answer honestly in their own experiences are only going to make the programs that we eventually develop with our community partners and our community more beneficial to our residents."

Fritz says a mailed survey was sent out to 2,000 households but there is an online version as well. He does hope anyone that receives a mailed survey will submit their answers by mail.

The survey should be completed by 5pm on February 28. If you're interested in taking the survey it's available in English, Spanish and Somali. You can find more information by clicking here.