Clear

Olmsted County search finds father and 4-year-old daughter in a field

Michael Emmers
Michael Emmers

15-year-old son called police and said father drove off with his sister.

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 8:51 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A report of child abuse turned into a multi-agency search that found a man and his child in a field in near-freezing temperatures.

The Rochester Police Department says it got a call around 12:30 am on September 26 from a 15-year-old male in the area of Center Street and West Frontage Road. The boy told officers he and his four-year-old sister had been driving around with their father, Michael Emmers, 37 of Rochester.

The boy told police his father seemed drunk and started punching him. The boy said he jumped out of the car at a red light at 2nd Street and his father drove away with his sister. Rochester police say they tracked the car to the Byron area and a search was started involving the Olmsted and Dodge County sheriff’s offices, the Kasson Police Department, and an airplane from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Rochester police say they contacted the father by phone and he sounded intoxicated, saying he and his daughter were in a field.

The car was found near Highway 14 and 2nd Avenue NW and the State Patrol plane detected a heat signature about 500 feet south of the vehicle. Rochester police say Emmers and his daughter were located in a field with the temperature about 40 degrees.

Emmers was arrested and booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on charges of second- and third-degree DWI, domestic assault, child endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

The 15-year-old male and his four-year-old sister were taken to St. Marys Hospital for evaluation. Rochester police say neither child appeared to have suffered a life-threatening injury.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 697182

Reported Deaths: 8169
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1427711862
Ramsey59431953
Dakota53075503
Anoka48987486
Washington31228315
Stearns25428242
St. Louis20900339
Scott20039146
Wright18954165
Olmsted16269112
Sherburne13840106
Carver1237052
Clay936897
Rice9278125
Blue Earth888747
Crow Wing8070102
Kandiyohi753292
Chisago733858
Otter Tail689897
Benton6653102
Mower576238
Winona564852
Goodhue560581
Douglas549484
Beltrami534672
Itasca532572
Steele520221
McLeod519665
Isanti500470
Morrison478263
Nobles455650
Becker455060
Polk444575
Freeborn438142
Lyon402454
Carlton399160
Nicollet387848
Pine384026
Mille Lacs363860
Brown358244
Cass355536
Le Sueur348230
Todd333034
Meeker314049
Waseca297626
Martin271633
Wabasha25005
Dodge24865
Hubbard241941
Roseau238224
Houston211217
Redwood206642
Fillmore204510
Renville204248
Pennington196022
Wadena192927
Faribault184925
Sibley180310
Cottonwood179424
Chippewa173439
Kanabec168329
Aitkin159239
Watonwan157211
Rock142919
Jackson136112
Pope13378
Yellow Medicine128720
Pipestone126126
Koochiching125119
Swift120319
Murray117610
Stevens110011
Clearwater109218
Marshall107619
Lake94321
Wilkin91014
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7339
Big Stone7024
Grant6938
Norman6829
Lincoln6724
Kittson54222
Unassigned52893
Red Lake5067
Traverse4375
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 443535

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Unassigned50150
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Warmup ahead of workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota drivers are violating school bus laws

Image

10 Minnesota educators have now died from COVID-19

Image

CMX Chateau Movie Theater now open to the public

Image

Full Forecast 9/26/21

Image

Full Weather Forecast 9/25/21

${item.thumbnail.title}

White House responds to CDC COVID booster shot recommendations

Image

White House Responds

${item.thumbnail.title}

One-on-one with "Long Island Medium" ahead of Rochester appearance

Image

Ribbon cut on new playground equipment at two Mason CIty schools

Image

New Playgrounds In Mason City

Community Events