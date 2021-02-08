Olmsted County: Vaccine appointments will be cancelled for the ineligible

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County residents are being asked to wait their turn for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) says it has discovered that registration links for local vaccination clinics that were sent to specific local businesses, for their identified employees, have been shared with others who are not currently in these prioritized groups and not eligible to receive the vaccine right now.

“We know vaccination is important to many in our community, but we ask the community to be patient and wait for notification from your employer, health care system, or Public Health,” says Olmsted County COVID-19 Operations Chief Dan Jensen. “Unfortunately, those who registered but were not specifically invited to these vaccination events will receive a cancelation. This is necessary to ensure that appointments are available for people needing the second dose of vaccine in a timely fashion.”

Health officials say those who have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine should be patient as their second dose is scheduled. OCPHS says a confirmation email with a date, time, and location for that second dose should be sent out by Friday.

“We are proud of the system we have in place for getting the vaccine out as quickly as we can; however, we cannot allow people to register for vaccine appointments that are reserved for priority groups identified by the state,” says Jensen. “We appreciate your continued cooperation and patience as we work to vaccinate our community.”