Olmsted County says services will look different after pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County government buildings will now remain closed to the public until May 18.

All buildings had been shut down until May 4 but that has now been extended to match Governor Walz’ ‘Stay at Home’ order. However, the county Recycling Center is open and the Hazardous Waste Facility is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.

Olmsted County is also continuing to hold virtual public meetings until further notice. The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners’ meetings will continue to be held in the Board Room at the Olmsted County Government Center with at least one or more commissioners present in the room. All committee meetings will be conducted the same way. Meetings of all other Olmsted County boards and commissions are resuming in May or June and most will be conducted virtually.

“How we provide services in the future will look different from how services were provided before the pandemic began,” says Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch. “Not only will we have new protective measures in place to minimize health risks to our staff and the community, but we will also have some improved and enhanced business practices and customer service processes. We are working diligently to be ready to implement these changes and seek resident input on them.”