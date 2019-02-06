Olmsted County rollover injures two

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people are hurt in a rollover accident on Highway 52 in Olmsted County.

It happened just after 8:30 am Wednesday near mile marker 48. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jack Andrew Williams, 64 of Rochester, was driving north when he lost control and rolled in the median. Williams and a passenger, Karen Marie Deck, 59 of Ettrick, Wisconsin, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.

The State Patrol says both were wearing their seat belt.

Rochester Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene of this crash. The State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy when it occurred.