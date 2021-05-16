Olmsted County rollover injures one Saturday

ELMIRA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A rollover accident injured one person Saturday in Olmsted County.

It happened around 7:45 pm on Highway 30 in Elmira Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Hunter Warren Jackley, 19 of St. Charles, was eastbound when he rolled into the south ditch near mile marker 24. Jackley suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Chatfield police, fire, ambulance, and first responders assisted with this crash.