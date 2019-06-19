Clear

Olmsted County road to close Thursday

Closure to last a day, weather permitting.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 4:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A section of County Road 101, also known at 45th Street SE, is scheduled to be closed Thursday.

Olmsted County Public Works says the road will be shut to traffic from 7 am to 5 pm between St. Bridget Road SE and Simpson Road SE. The closure will be to allow the placing of rock on the road.

Weather permitting, the project should be finished by Friday.

No detour will be posted and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

