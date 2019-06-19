OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A section of County Road 101, also known at 45th Street SE, is scheduled to be closed Thursday.
Olmsted County Public Works says the road will be shut to traffic from 7 am to 5 pm between St. Bridget Road SE and Simpson Road SE. The closure will be to allow the placing of rock on the road.
Weather permitting, the project should be finished by Friday.
No detour will be posted and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
Related Content
- Olmsted County road to close Thursday
- Water closes Olmsted County road near Chatfield
- 2 injured after Thursday crash in Olmsted County
- Rollover accident in Olmsted County
- Man wanted in Olmsted County
- Olmsted County fugitive finally caught
- Rollover accident in Olmsted County
- Olmsted County looking for nominations
- Auto accident in Olmsted County
- Election 2018: Olmsted County results
Scroll for more content...