Olmsted County reopening government buildings to the public on June 1

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County is reopening its government buildings to the public on June 1.

District courtrooms and offices on the 5th and 6th floor of the Government Center will still require the use of facemasks and it is being recommended that residents call before visiting Building 2100 or Building 2117. Some services will still need an appointment.

All county park buildings will also reopen on June 1 including the Oxbow Park Nature Center building as well as park offices.

Olmsted County says no one should enter county buildings if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID, have tested positive for COVID, or been exposed to someone who has recently tested positive. The county says it will not be verifying vaccination status of individuals in county buildings unless it is part of an official case investigation by Olmsted County Public Health.