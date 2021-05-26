Olmsted County remains among top in the state for vaccination rates

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While Minnesota continues to be a top performer in vaccination rates Olmsted County remains in the top two counties across the state with Rochester doing even better.

In Olmsted County, 76% of those 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Then, 93% of people 65 and older have gotten a dose.

Finally, when looking at Olmsted County as a whole we’re looking at 62% of the population receiving one dose.

Olmsted County Public Health Epidemiology Surveillance and Preparedness team leader Meaghan Sherden says a large part of why Olmsted County is doing well is due to community partnerships.

She explained, “We've really been working with Mayo and OMC and other community-based organizations to make sure anyone who wants to get a vaccine can get a vaccine.”

Rochester is even topping Olmsted County’s rates with more than 80% of the community receiving at least one dose.

Taking a look statewide 2.5 million people are fully vaccinated with nearly 3 million receiving at least one dose.