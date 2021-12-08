Olmsted County records second highest COVID-19 case count since the start of the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Olmsted County Public Health said this week's COVID-19 case count is the second-highest since the onset of the pandemic, with 914 new cases, on Wednesday.

The influx of new cases comes as the state of Minnesota has reported that roughly 98% of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are full.

In a statement from Mayo Clinic, hospitals have been at or near capacity for months, except for ICU beds, which are filled up.

The Med City hospital said unvaccinated individuals are five to six times more likely to be admitted to the ICU than vaccinated people.

At Mayo's Rochester campus, the Clinic said they are treating at least 100 COVID patients daily.

Meaghan Sherden is the Program Manager for Epidemiology Surveillance and Preparedness at Olmsted County Public Health and said at least 34 Olmsted County residents are hospitalized due to COVID.

"We know that the hospital system is getting strained right, especially because if we look and we know we have 34 people in the hospital because of COVID for Olmsted County residents. We know both of our hospital partners serve more than Olmsted County," Sherden said.

Despite climbing case numbers, vaccination rates in the county are among some of the highest in the state, Sherden said.

"Olmsted County is actually ranked number two in the state of Minnesota for five to 11 immunizations, so hopefully we will be able to continue with that. Another big milestone we reached this week too was our 12 to 18 hit 80%, so that is just great to see that we are continuing to get people to get their kids in and get vaccinated," Sherden said.

Regarding the new COVID Omicron variant, Sherden said the county has not yet had any cases that involve the high transmissible strain but that 99% of cases are from the Delta variant.

Sherden said the county is still unsure how effective the vaccine series will be against the new variant.

However, Pfizer said this week that they believe their booster shot is effective against the Omicron variant.

You can read Mayo Clinic's full statement below:

“COVID-19 continues to be a public health threat with cases rising nationwide, and the best line of defense is getting a vaccination and booster, if people are eligible. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness and related hospitalizations and death.

Mayo Clinic hospitals have been operating at or near capacity for months, and over the past week, we have seen increases in the number of COVID-19 patients needing care and that number is expected to remain elevated. Mayo Clinic's campus in Rochester has been treating approximately 100 patients with COVID-19 on a daily basis, some of the highest levels of COVID-19 patients we have seen in Rochester throughout the pandemic. The Mayo Clinic Health System sites in the Midwest are also seeing an increase in caring for COVID-19 patients. Southeastern Minnesota with approximately 22 COVID-19 patients and Southwestern Minnesota with approximately 50 COVID-19 patients; Northwest Wisconsin with approximately 39 COVID-19 patients and Southwest Wisconsin with approximately 12 COVID-19 patients.

As with other hospitals, ICUs at Mayo Clinic hospitals continue to be full. ICU numbers fluctuate from day to day, but there has been an upward trend in the COVID-19 ICU census. Of the patients infected with COVID-19 who have been in the ICU over the past few weeks, the number of unvaccinated patients is five to six times higher than vaccinated patients.

Widespread vaccination will reduce the spread of variants as well as prevent mutation of the virus into even more dangerous strains of disease. Mayo Clinic encourages all individuals to get vaccinated, get a booster, if you’re able to, and practice safe behaviors with masking, frequent handwashing and physical distancing.”