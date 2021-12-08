Clear
Olmsted County records second highest COVID-19 case count since the start of the pandemic

Olmsted County Public Health said there were 914 new cases this week.

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 10:48 PM
Posted By: Alek LaShomb

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Olmsted County Public Health said this week's COVID-19 case count is the second-highest since the onset of the pandemic, with 914 new cases, on Wednesday. 

The influx of new cases comes as the state of Minnesota has reported that roughly 98% of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are full. 

In a statement from Mayo Clinic, hospitals have been at or near capacity for months, except for ICU beds, which are filled up. 

The Med City hospital said unvaccinated individuals are five to six times more likely to be admitted to the ICU than vaccinated people. 

At Mayo's Rochester campus, the Clinic said they are treating at least 100 COVID patients daily. 

Meaghan Sherden is the Program Manager for Epidemiology Surveillance and Preparedness at Olmsted County Public Health and said at least 34 Olmsted County residents are hospitalized due to COVID. 

"We know that the hospital system is getting strained right, especially because if we look and we know we have 34 people in the hospital because of COVID for Olmsted County residents. We know both of our hospital partners serve more than Olmsted County," Sherden said. 

Despite climbing case numbers, vaccination rates in the county are among some of the highest in the state, Sherden said. 

"Olmsted County is actually ranked number two in the state of Minnesota for five to 11 immunizations, so hopefully we will be able to continue with that. Another big milestone we reached this week too was our 12 to 18 hit 80%, so that is just great to see that we are continuing to get people to get their kids in and get vaccinated," Sherden said. 

Regarding the new COVID Omicron variant, Sherden said the county has not yet had any cases that involve the high transmissible strain but that 99% of cases are from the Delta variant. 

Sherden said the county is still unsure how effective the vaccine series will be against the new variant. 

However, Pfizer said this week that they believe their booster shot is effective against the Omicron variant. 

You can read Mayo Clinic's full statement below: 

“COVID-19 continues to be a public health threat with cases rising nationwide, and the best line of defense is getting a vaccination and booster, if people are eligible. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness and related hospitalizations and death.

Mayo Clinic hospitals have been operating at or near capacity for months, and over the past week, we have seen increases in the number of COVID-19 patients needing care and that number is expected to remain elevated. Mayo Clinic's campus in Rochester has been treating approximately 100 patients with COVID-19 on a daily basis, some of the highest levels of COVID-19 patients we have seen in Rochester throughout the pandemic. The Mayo Clinic Health System sites in the Midwest are also seeing an increase in caring for COVID-19 patients. Southeastern Minnesota with approximately 22 COVID-19 patients and Southwestern Minnesota with approximately 50 COVID-19 patients; Northwest Wisconsin with approximately 39 COVID-19 patients and Southwest Wisconsin with approximately 12 COVID-19 patients.

As with other hospitals, ICUs at Mayo Clinic hospitals continue to be full. ICU numbers fluctuate from day to day, but there has been an upward trend in the COVID-19 ICU census. Of the patients infected with COVID-19 who have been in the ICU over the past few weeks, the number of unvaccinated patients is five to six times higher than vaccinated patients.

Widespread vaccination will reduce the spread of variants as well as prevent mutation of the virus into even more dangerous strains of disease. Mayo Clinic encourages all individuals to get vaccinated, get a booster, if you’re able to, and practice safe behaviors with masking, frequent handwashing and physical distancing.”

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 945445

Reported Deaths: 9823
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1843762065
Ramsey766441059
Dakota69982596
Anoka66370596
Washington42195370
Stearns34679289
St. Louis30635423
Scott26894189
Wright26779230
Olmsted23165132
Sherburne19616130
Carver1733872
Clay12359110
Blue Earth1187271
Rice11789141
Crow Wing11523125
Chisago1024181
Kandiyohi10074109
Otter Tail10046132
Benton9386128
Goodhue844399
Beltrami8365101
Douglas8084101
Itasca7930102
Mower751350
McLeod743584
Isanti729086
Winona725758
Steele708334
Morrison687582
Becker639075
Polk613688
Freeborn585447
Carlton565378
Mille Lacs548781
Nicollet539661
Lyon539262
Nobles531754
Pine531444
Cass512256
Todd501045
Brown481262
Le Sueur476536
Meeker445260
Martin397146
Waseca396934
Wabasha387610
Dodge374712
Hubbard363249
Roseau325532
Fillmore314715
Wadena308440
Redwood287646
Houston281117
Renville274351
Faribault267035
Sibley263019
Kanabec262439
Pennington257330
Cottonwood236333
Aitkin230952
Chippewa224843
Pope211610
Watonwan203921
Yellow Medicine191625
Koochiching183325
Rock179529
Swift178024
Stevens173311
Jackson164216
Clearwater161322
Marshall156322
Murray154511
Pipestone153729
Lake135524
Lac qui Parle125326
Wilkin123516
Mahnomen108914
Norman106410
Grant104910
Big Stone9686
Lincoln9075
Kittson77723
Red Lake72211
Traverse6126
Unassigned582124
Lake of the Woods5355
Cook3191

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 536275

Reported Deaths: 7379
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk81677809
Linn32838430
Scott27126295
Black Hawk22334382
Woodbury20736263
Johnson20150108
Dubuque18996243
Pottawattamie16215214
Dallas15573115
Story1398059
Unassigned105670
Warren8637107
Cerro Gordo8141125
Clinton7928115
Webster7419124
Des Moines7153106
Marshall675494
Muscatine6717117
Wapello6546145
Jasper630591
Sioux622477
Lee5977106
Marion567697
Buena Vista503449
Plymouth493388
Henry427155
Benton414760
Jones413564
Bremer403873
Boone397042
Washington395464
Carroll373355
Mahaska372366
Crawford355647
Jackson324047
Dickinson317555
Buchanan312743
Delaware303255
Clay297636
Kossuth293477
Fayette290356
Hardin289253
Tama282878
Page276133
Wright270050
Cedar269527
Winneshiek267744
Hamilton262757
Floyd261049
Clayton252360
Poweshiek242043
Harrison240979
Madison237425
Butler237346
Cass235667
Iowa234336
Jefferson228544
Mills225330
Hancock222840
Winnebago222339
Cherokee217347
Appanoose210157
Lyon209842
Allamakee209456
Calhoun199519
Shelby199542
Union197141
Humboldt188231
Franklin188031
Grundy186137
Chickasaw184522
Mitchell184343
Emmet180146
Louisa178653
Sac175626
Guthrie169338
Clarke163629
Montgomery163146
Keokuk152639
Palo Alto152332
Howard150624
Monroe144340
Ida134141
Greene128818
Davis126825
Lucas126127
Monona124940
Worth12309
Pocahontas122125
Adair118239
Osceola105718
Decatur104813
Taylor100914
Fremont98913
Van Buren95922
Wayne86125
Ringgold78429
Audubon77617
Adams5869
