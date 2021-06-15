Olmsted County recognizing Vulnerable Adult Abuse Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. – June is Vulnerable Adult Abuse Awareness Month.

Olmsted County has issued a proclamation to coincide with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15.

“While many professions are required to make reports of suspected maltreatment – like social services, law enforcement, and educators – anyone can report maltreatment and remain anonymous,” says Olmsted County Director of Adult and Family Services Amy Thompson. “It is important for all members of our community to familiarize themselves with the types of abuse, as well as the signs of abuse, and then make reports when they see or suspect maltreatment is occurring.”

Research cited by the National Center on Elder Abuse shows that about 1 in 10 older adults have been a victim of abuse within the last year. However, incidents of abuse are largely unreported – for every case reported, it’s estimated that 24 cases have gone unreported.