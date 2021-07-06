Olmsted County recognizes pandemic partnerships during 'A Community United' event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health says Olmsted County has been a leader throughout the pandemic and an example of collaboration across the state.

Commissioner Jan Malcolm made the comments during 'A Community United' event held at Graham Park's Floral Hall Tuesday afternoon.

Malcolm said, "You've just got all the right tools here in Olmsted County but this was an unprecedented test of how all those forces could work even more closely together. As (Olmsted County administrator) Heidi Welsch said, you literally saved lives. Here in this community but you also set some best practice standards that helped the whole state."

The event recognized the community collaboration that's helped move Olmsted County forward through the pandemic.

Speakers at the event included Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County Public Health, Olmsted County Board of Commissioners, and Olmsted Medical Center.

Everyone that spoke commended the collaboration between state, county, and city entities that helped our community get COVID-19 information, testing, contact tracing, and vaccinations.

Director of Plant Operations Tom Graham with OMC said, "We use the words trust and tolerance within the collaborative effort. We needed to trust each other. We needed to recognize that our counterparts from Mayo Clinic had their pieces, that our counterparts from Olmsted County Public Health had their pieces. Everybody under the framework worked together and trusted each other to get the work done to serve our patients."

While a lot of good work has been seen throughout Olmsted County Malcolm says community partnerships will still be needed as the pandemic continues.

"A lot of people remain unvaccinated and at risk. The variants that are marching all over the globe require us to stay vigilant so we need these partnerships and the public to stay engaged as we learn more and as we get ready for the next challenges," she added.

The commissioner says it's not only testing and vaccinations that have been important but it's also been making sure the community has access to housing and food throughout that's kept Olmsted County strong.